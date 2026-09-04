Mississippi police chief fired over alleged racist text messages

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WOWO) — A Mississippi police chief has been fired after an investigation found he allegedly used racial slurs in text messages, including after he became chief of the department.

The Senatobia Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to terminate Police Chief Harold “Hal” Vanderford after first rejecting his resignation.

An investigation by Mississippi Today and The New York Times found Vanderford allegedly used the N-word and other racial slurs more than a dozen times in text messages over the past year.

The messages reportedly date from the summer of 2025 through after Vanderford was sworn in as chief in October 2025.

Vanderford’s firing comes as Senatobia faces continued scrutiny over the June shooting death of 1-year-old Kohen Wiley, a Black child who was shot by police while officers responded to a shoplifting call at a Walmart.

Kohen’s family has called for the release of video from the shooting. Their attorney, Ben Crump, said the allegations of racist language within the department make the family’s concerns about the investigation even more serious.

The Board of Aldermen had previously said Vanderford would remain in his position after he answered questions from city leaders. However, one alderman later said he did not agree with that statement and had no part in it.

The board ultimately voted to fire Vanderford during a closed-door meeting.

Lieutenant Angelica Maze has been selected to lead the department while the city searches for a new police chief.

Vanderford has not responded to requests for comment.