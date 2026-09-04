Fort Wayne man sentenced to 30 years in prison in fentanyl trafficking case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for his role in a fentanyl trafficking operation.

According to WANE-15, U.S. District Court documents, 33-year-old Robert Lamons II was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess more than 400 grams of fentanyl.

Lamons was initially charged in July 2022 following a federal investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Fort Wayne.

Investigators say Lamons arranged drug deals with a person who was secretly working as an informant for the FBI’s Fort Wayne Safe Streets Gang Task Force.

Court documents also say Lamons imported fentanyl from the Southwest and used minors to help distribute the pills in bulk.

Lamons pleaded guilty in 2023. Four other counts against him were dismissed as part of the case.

His 30-year sentence means Lamons will spend decades in federal prison for his role in the trafficking operation.