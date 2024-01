FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – On Tuesdsay morning, the Indiana Department of Homeland Secruity issued a travel advisory for the following counties in the WOWO listening area: LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Kosciusko and Huntington.

The advisory is the lowest level of local travel advisory. Watch and Warning are above the advisory level. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.