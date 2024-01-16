Proposed Bill To Recognize Gender Based On Birth, Not How They Identify

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The president of the Allen County Young Democrats is sounding off on proposed legislation.

Nick Elchert says House Bill 1291 discriminates against LGBTQ+ and transgender people.

According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, if passed, it would “replaces the term ‘gender’ with the phrase ‘biological sex’” for certain laws.

Republican Rep. Chris Judy, who represents District 83, authored the bill.

Elchert went on to say that laws like House Bill 1291 represent the hurdles transgender and LGBTQ+ people face.

The full bill can be read here.