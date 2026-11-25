BUTLER, Ind. (WOWO) — Multiple law enforcement and emergency agencies responded Tuesday to a reported bomb threat involving a local school in Butler.

The Butler Police Department said agencies worked together to quickly coordinate resources and secure the scene.

Responding agencies included the Butler Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Butler Fire Department, Indiana State Police, Hamilton Police Department, Garrett Police Department and DeKalb Central Communications, along with additional responding personnel.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Detective Division will handle the investigation.

Police say threats of this nature are taken seriously and that the safety of students, school staff and the community remains a priority.

The investigation remains active, and additional information will be released as appropriate, according to the Butler Police Department.