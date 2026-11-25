STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The refrigerated toboggan run at Pokagon State Park is reopening this weekend, giving visitors a chance to enjoy the winter attraction even without snow on the ground.

The run features a 30-foot tower with dips and valleys, covering a quarter-mile course with a total vertical drop of 90 feet.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, approximately 90,000 riders use the toboggan run each season.

The attraction will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Admission costs $20 per toboggan for each hour of use.