FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Multiple fire agencies responded to a two-barn fire in northwest Allen County Tuesday evening.

According to the Allen County Fire & EMS District, crews were dispatched to the area near Shoaff and Hand roads around 6:45 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found two barns heavily engulfed in flames and began aggressive efforts to contain the fire.

The fire was extinguished after several hours, but crews remained at the scene into the night to complete overhaul operations.

Officials have not released information about the cause of the fire, the extent of the damage or whether anyone was injured.

The Allen County Fire & EMS District says additional updates will be provided as they become available.