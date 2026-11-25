FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Community members are being asked to help a northwest Allen County resident replace his winter supply of firewood after a large barn fire Tuesday evening.

The property owner lost his entire supply of firewood used to heat his home through the winter, according to the Allen County Fire and EMS District. Those able to donate seasoned firewood are asked to email info@allencountyfire.org for information about how to help.

Multiple fire departments from Allen County and surrounding areas responded to the barn fire Tuesday evening. Northwest Fire District was dispatched at 6:38 p.m. Nov. 24. Crews arrived to find heavy flames and requested a countywide tanker response to help establish a water supply.

Assisting agencies included West Central Fire District, Northeast Fire District, East Central Fire and EMS Territory, Churubusco Volunteer Fire Department, LaOtto Volunteer Fire Department and Thorncreek Volunteer Fire Department.

Responding equipment included two ladder trucks, four engines, two grass rigs and multiple water tankers. Fort Wayne Fire Department also initially responded but was dismissed while en route after sufficient tanker resources arrived.

Officials said mutual aid coordination helped maintain emergency coverage throughout the county while crews worked at the fire. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department also assisted with traffic control.

No injuries were reported. The Allen County Fire and EMS District thanked the assisting agencies and personnel for their help during the response.