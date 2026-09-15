Purdue Fort Wayne unveils new music facility with rare recording technology

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Purdue University Fort Wayne students studying music now have access to a new facility featuring professional recording technology and modern production equipment.

The new building was unveiled Sept. 1, and students are already using the space.

The facility includes three recording studios with control rooms, 10 editing suites, an audio lab and multiple rehearsal spaces.

One of the highlights is a custom Neve 88RS console with Dolby Atmos capabilities. Purdue Fort Wayne says the console is one of only two of its kind in the world. The other is located at Abbey Road Studios in London.

The console gives students hands-on experience with professional recording and production equipment used throughout the music industry.

The new facility is also part of Fort Wayne’s effort to establish itself as a Top 10 Music City. University officials say the combination of academic instruction and professional technology will help prepare students for careers in the music industry and support the region’s growing music sector.

According to WANE 15, students are already utilizing the new space.