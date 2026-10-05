City seeking nominations for 2026 Trail Volunteer of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The City of Fort Wayne is accepting nominations for its 2026 Trail Volunteer of the Year Award.

The annual award recognizes an individual or individuals who have shown strong leadership and made significant volunteer contributions to Fort Wayne’s trails and greenways network.

Contributions can include work involving trail planning, construction, maintenance, promotion or fundraising.

Nominations are due Friday, Oct. 23.

Those interested can submit a nomination through the City of Fort Wayne’s Engage website.