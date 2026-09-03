National Recovery Month Reminds Hoosiers: You Do Not Have to Walk the Journey Alone

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) — September is National Recovery Month, and Bowen Health is reminding Hoosiers that recovery from addiction and other challenges does not have to happen alone.

The organization says Recovery Month is an opportunity to recognize the strength and resilience of people working to improve their health and rebuild their lives.

Bowen Health provides Addiction Recovery Services for individuals and families throughout northern and central Indiana.

Services include individual and group counseling, medication for substance use disorder, psychiatric and medication management, peer recovery support, care coordination and family education.

Bowen Health CEO Dr. Rob Ryan said addiction is a health condition, not a character flaw.

He said people seek recovery for a variety of reasons, including addiction, mental health concerns, trauma and grief.

“Seeking help is one of the strongest decisions a person can make, and no one should feel ashamed for reaching out,” Ryan said.

Bowen Health says its services are available to people at every stage of recovery, whether they are taking their first step, returning to recovery after a setback or supporting a loved one.

Ryan said recovery does not happen overnight and that the organization’s goal is to meet people where they are and help them build a healthier future.

September is also National Suicide Prevention Month.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The service is free, confidential and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

People interested in Bowen Health’s Addiction Recovery Services or behavioral health support can call 800-342-5653 or visit BowenHealth.org.