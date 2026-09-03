September 3, 2026
Local News

Four injured after box truck rolls over in Adams County

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / Adams County Sheriff Department)

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on U.S. 224 in Adams County.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 7:34 a.m. just west of County Road 700 East.

A Perfect Steel Solutions dual-cab box truck was traveling east on U.S. 224 when the driver, identified as 34-year-old Christofer T. Colt of Warsaw, looked down at his GPS.

According to the sheriff’s office, the truck left the roadway. Colt overcorrected while steering, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The truck rolled over and came to rest upside down on the south side of U.S. 224.

Four people were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

U.S. 224 was temporarily closed while emergency crews responded to the crash.

The sheriff’s office also thanked two Adams Memorial Hospital employees who stopped at the scene and helped the injured before first responders arrived.

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