New Haven Sports Complex Change

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — A major sports complex in New Haven is moving forward with a new name and location.

Originally called Fields of Grace, the project was planned for 12 acres owned by Grace Gathering Church near Minnich Road and I-469.

But on August 1, Grace Gathering announced it would not sell the land.

Developer Card & Associates and the city decided to relocate the project to nearby city-owned property.

Grace Gathering will keep full ownership of its 84-acre site, and the original Fields of Grace plan will no longer move ahead.