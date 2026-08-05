New INcrEDIBLE Discovery Garden opens Friday at Fort Wayne Botanical Conservatory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Visitors to the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory will have a new garden to explore beginning Friday.

The conservatory will open its new INcrEDIBLE Discovery Garden on Aug. 7 in the space formerly known as the Sales Garden.

The garden is designed to showcase edible plants that can be successfully grown in Indiana. It features a mix of perennial fruit trees, shrubs, vines and groundcovers, along with a smaller selection of annual vegetables and herbs.

Visitors will find a mix of familiar and uncommon edible plants, from apple, pear and fig trees to blueberries, blackberries and Concord grapes. The garden also features hardy kiwi, honeyberries, Asian persimmons, gooseberries, elderberries, jujube and hops.

City officials say the garden is intended to demonstrate alternatives to traditional vegetable gardens while providing educational opportunities focused on edible landscaping and perennial food plants.

The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory is located at 1100 S. Calhoun St. in downtown Fort Wayne. The new garden will be open during the conservatory’s regular public hours beginning Friday.