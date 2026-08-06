Bus Drivers Train for Worst-Case Scenarios as Ohio Schools Prepare to Reopen

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WOWO) — School bus drivers across Ohio are taking part in emergency preparedness training ahead of the new school year, practicing how to respond to situations they hope never happen.

Transportation employees are being trained on a variety of safety procedures, including bus evacuations, passenger safety, wheelchair accessibility equipment and responses to serious crashes.

The hands-on exercises are designed to help drivers develop clear emergency plans and make quick decisions if an accident or other dangerous situation occurs.

Training officials say preparation is critical because drivers are responsible for the safety of students before they arrive at school and after they leave the classroom according to WCMH.

“We want our drivers to be prepared for these catastrophic events, as well as just minor accidents,” transportation officials said. “We want them to be thinking, ‘Now what could I do? Do I have a plan?’”

Some training programs include demonstrations involving buses placed in emergency positions, such as on their side, allowing drivers to learn how students and injured passengers may be removed through emergency exits and roof hatches.

The exercises also focus on helping drivers understand the importance of staying calm and communicating clearly during stressful situations.

Emergency responders often participate in the training, showing drivers how firefighters, law enforcement and other first responders approach a school bus emergency.

Drivers are reminded to provide critical information to dispatchers, including the number of students on board, injuries, seating locations and any medical needs.

Many school transportation departments require drivers to carry student rosters, emergency contacts and health information so those details are immediately available during a crisis.

Training also covers special transportation needs, including how to manually operate wheelchair lifts and properly secure mobility equipment and safety restraints.

School officials say the goal is to make sure drivers are prepared for everyday safety concerns as well as rare emergencies.

Parents are also encouraged to remind children about bus safety rules, including listening to drivers, staying seated and following instructions while riding.

School transportation leaders say these preparations are designed to help keep students safe throughout the school year.