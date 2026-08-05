Fort Wayne City Council committee approves $1.4 million in neighborhood infrastructure projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Four neighborhood infrastructure projects totaling about $1.4 million cleared a Fort Wayne City Council committee Tuesday night, moving them one step closer to construction.

The projects, led by the city’s Public Works Division, still require final approval from the full City Council at a future meeting.

The largest project, the second phase of the Winchester Road Sidewalk Connection, is expected to cost about $479,000 and be completed by summer 2027. The project will expand sidewalks south from the first phase of construction completed in 2023, add ADA-compliant curb ramps and include a pedestrian crossing at Airport Expressway.

Council members also advanced a $387,000 project to repair Main Street by milling the existing concrete pavement, resurfacing it with asphalt and installing a new center island. Construction is expected to be completed during this year’s construction season.

Another project would replace deteriorating concrete streets in the Blue Creek neighborhood at a cost of about $260,000. The work includes installing new underdrains to improve drainage and making minor changes to an existing concrete island. The project is expected to be finished in fall 2027.

The fourth project calls for installing 71 LED streetlights along St. Marys Avenue between West State Boulevard and High Street. The work is expected to cost about $321,000 and be completed during this construction season.

This comes after the announcement of the first phase of Mayor Sharon Tucker’s Safe Neighborhoods Initiative, installing 67 new streetlights along Oliver Street. According to the city, about $37 million has been budgeted for neighborhood infrastructure improvements this year.