Coroner identifies man killed in Fort Wayne police-action shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died following a police-action shooting on Chadwick Drive in Fort Wayne.

Jaden Handley, 19, died Oct. 15, three days after the shooting in the 6800 block of Chadwick Drive on Oct. 12.

According to the coroner’s office, an autopsy determined Handley died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death has been classified as a homicide.

Handley is the 26th homicide victim in Allen County in 2026.

The incident remains under investigation.