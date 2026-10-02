Salvation Army accepting applications for Christmas assistance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Salvation Army of Allen County is accepting applications for Christmas assistance beginning Monday.

Applications will be accepted Oct. 5 through Oct. 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St. in Fort Wayne. Doors may close early depending on the number of applicants.

Families receiving government assistance should bring a photo ID for the head of household, birth certificates for children under 18 and proof of government assistance. Custody papers are required if the applicant is not the child’s birth parent.

The Salvation Army says a birth notice, tax return or lease showing the child’s name can be used in place of a birth certificate.

Applicants should also bring clothing and shoe sizes, along with toy preferences, for children ages 0-14.

Families not receiving government assistance must provide the same documentation, along with proof of income instead of proof of public assistance.

Families must apply in person. If an applicant cannot attend, someone else may apply on their behalf with the required information, along with a note identifying the person applying, a copy or photo of that person’s ID and the applicant’s ID.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the Salvation Army before Oct. 5 by email at timothy.smith@usc.salvationarmy.org.