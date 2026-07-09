No-left-turn rules begin at New Haven SR 930 and Maplecrest Road intersection

The Lead Off

A new quadrant intersection at State Road 930 and Maplecrest Road in New Haven is now open, changing how drivers navigate the area.

The new design eliminates left turns at the main intersection, and police are helping drivers adjust by issuing warnings instead of citations.

INDOT says the full benefits of the project will not be realized until additional construction work is completed later this year.

New Haven drivers adjust to new quadrant intersection design

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) A new quadrant intersection at State Road 930 and Maplecrest Road in New Haven is now open, and local police are helping drivers adjust to a new traffic pattern that eliminates left turns at the main intersection.

The project is the first quadrant intersection design implemented by the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Under the new configuration, drivers approaching the main intersection from any direction are no longer permitted to make left turns.

New traffic pattern changes how drivers turn

The new design requires drivers who would normally make a left turn to continue through the main intersection and use connector roads to reach their destination according to 21-Alive.

For example, drivers traveling eastbound on State Road 930 who want to travel northbound on Maplecrest Road must continue past the main intersection, turn right onto a connector road, and then turn right again onto Maplecrest Road.

According to INDOT, the main intersection and secondary intersections are signalized and coordinated to reduce delays and improve traffic flow at high-volume intersections.

Police focus on education during transition

New Haven police officers have increased patrols in the area as drivers become familiar with the new roadway design.

During a ride-along with 21Alive, officers observed some drivers making prohibited left turns despite the new signs.

New Haven Police Officer Zach Moord said officers are focusing on educating drivers during the transition period.

“We’re just out here educating people on the new system,” Moord said to one driver during a traffic stop.

Officers are currently issuing warnings rather than citations for drivers who make illegal left turns.

“You know, change comes with challenges,” Moord said. “If the only violation is the left turn, where there’s no left turn, primarily we’re giving warnings for that.”

Some drivers question intersection changes

The new traffic pattern has received mixed reactions from drivers.

Some online comments expressed frustration with the changes, including one person who wrote, “What a mess!” Another questioned who approved the design, while others referenced challenges adjusting to previous roadway changes.

INDOT says improvements will come after construction is complete

INDOT officials said the intersection is still not operating at its full capacity because additional construction work remains.

Hunter Petroviak, public relations director for INDOT’s Northeast district, said the project’s full benefits will become clearer once remaining work is finished.

“You’re not going to see the full benefit of this quadrant roadway until probably later this year. There’s still work that we have to do out on S.R. 930 and Maplecrest, to kind of finalize the full functionality of the quadrant roadway,” Petroviak said.

INDOT said the coordinated signals at the main and secondary intersections are designed to reduce delays and improve operations once the project is fully complete.

Drivers urged to use caution

Police are asking motorists to slow down, follow posted signs and pay attention while traveling through the construction area.

Moord reminded drivers that workers remain active around the intersection.

“Just be careful through that intersection. There’s a lot of construction workers. There’s a lot of change going on right there. So just keep an eye out and you’ll be all right,” Moord said.

The Takeaway