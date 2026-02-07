Noblesville Man Is Back In Indiana After Being Extradited From Egypt

FISHERS, Ind. (WOWO) — A Noblesville man is back in Indiana to face trial after being extradited from Egypt for a 2023 shooting in Fishers.

Federal agents arrested Jacfar Abdi in Cairo following a multi-year international manhunt led by the FBI and Fishers Police.

Authorities say Abdi shot a victim during an armed robbery at a Saxony apartment complex before fleeing the country to avoid prosecution.

He is currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail on seven felony charges, including attempted murder and aggravated battery.