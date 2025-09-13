September 13, 2025
Local News

Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer’s Classic Returns To Fort Wayne

by Alyssa Foster0
(Photo Supplied/Vera Bradley)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer’s annual Classic has returned to the area for the weekend.

Pickleball tournaments, golf tournaments and more are held during the four-day event, all raising funds for breast cancer research. 

Pickleball tournaments were held at Wildwood Racquet & Wellness Club on Friday and continue today. The Foundation Celebration will be held at the Fort Wayne Country Club on Sunday, and the golf tournaments, both 9-hole and 18-hole, will take place on Monday. 

You can find more information about the cause on the Vera Bradley website.

