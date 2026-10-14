Ohio Bill Would Ban Children 13 and Younger From Riding Electric Bikes and Scooters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio lawmakers are proposing new age limits and safety requirements for electric bikes and scooters, citing serious injuries, fatal crashes and inconsistent local regulations.

Democratic state Senator Bill DeMora of Columbus has introduced Senate Bill 477, while Democratic state Representative Eric Synenberg of Beachwood plans to introduce a separate measure in the coming weeks, according to the Ohio Capital Journal.

The proposals would prohibit children 13 and younger from operating electric bikes and electric scooters and require riders to wear helmets. They would also bar anyone younger than 18 from operating high-powered e-bikes.

“We are not trying to prevent Ohioans from using e-bikes and e-scooters,” Synenberg said. He said the goal is to ensure riders understand the rules and risks while establishing consistent expectations for motorists, pedestrians, local governments, law enforcement and businesses.

Ohio currently has no minimum age requirement for operating Class 1 and Class 2 electric bikes, which can reach speeds of about 20 miles per hour with pedal assistance or a throttle, depending on the model. Class 3 e-bikes can reach speeds of up to 28 miles per hour with pedal assistance. State law already requires Class 3 riders to be at least 16 and wear a helmet.

“Current law has no (age) limit for the Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes,” Synenberg said. “A six-year-old could be riding one.”

The proposed legislation would also establish speed limits of 10 miles per hour on shared-use paths and five miles per hour on sidewalks.

Another provision would require owners to register personal electric bikes and scooters with the state at a cost of $25. Failure to register could be classified as a minor misdemeanor, with the possibility of the vehicle being impounded for 30 days, Synenberg said.

Supporters point to injury data and hospital treatment numbers as reasons for the proposed restrictions. Children ages 11 through 14 accounted for nearly 40% of pediatric injuries involving electric bikes and scooters nationwide, according to data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

DeMora said Akron Children’s Hospital had already treated more e-bike and e-scooter injuries by the middle of July than it treated during all of 2025.

“These injuries include brain injuries, fractures, road rash, lung contusions, and injuries to major internal organs,” DeMora said.

He also cited fatal crashes involving electric bikes and scooters struck by vehicles, including hit-and-run incidents in both urban and rural communities, including Brown and Athens counties.

In Columbus, a 58-year-old man recently died from injuries sustained when a van struck him while he was riding an electric bike.

The legislation is also intended to address differences among local regulations. Several communities in Franklin County have adopted their own rules for electric bikes and scooters, but DeMora said a patchwork of requirements can create confusion when riders travel between jurisdictions.

“It becomes increasingly difficult when every community has different rules, and riders may not know what requirements apply when they cross a line from one community to another,” he said.

Lawmakers hope to have the proposed restrictions in place by spring, when electric bike and scooter use typically increases after the winter months. However, the Ohio General Assembly is currently on break and is scheduled to return after the November election.

Any legislation that does not pass before the two-year General Assembly session ends in December would have to be introduced again in the next session.

“In lame duck, all things are possible,” DeMora said.