Ohio Investigates Gas Price-Gouging Complaints After State Suspends Gas Tax

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio is reviewing more than two dozen complaints from drivers who suspect gas stations failed to pass along savings from the state’s temporary gas tax suspension, with some motorists questioning whether they received the full benefit of the tax break.

The complaints have been submitted to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, according to WTVG in Toledo. Some have been closed, while the remaining cases are expected to be reviewed to determine whether gas stations properly honored the suspension.

Drivers in several parts of the state have reported that prices did not fall as much as they expected after the tax holiday took effect. Others say prices initially dropped but then climbed again, leaving them questioning how much they actually saved.

Fremont residents were among those who raised concerns, according to WTVG. One person filed a complaint asking the attorney general to investigate whether gas stations were engaging in price gouging.

Donna Green, who lives near Cincinnati, also filed a complaint after she said she did not see the significant savings she expected.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” Green told WTVG. She said she has been using gas-price apps to find cheaper fuel and take advantage of available pricing programs, including locking in a Speedway price when it is favorable.

Green also questioned whether some stations were continuing to charge customers the suspended tax rather than using the state’s process for recovering money they had already paid.

She argued that businesses had a relatively straightforward way to seek reimbursement and should not have left customers wondering whether the tax break was being honored.

“All they had to do was fill out a form, and if they didn’t want to print it out and fill it out, in just a couple of days or weeks they said it would be available online for them to do,” Green said. “So, it just seemed like very minimal work or concern on the part of the businesses for what their community members were going through.”

The state’s review faces a challenge because gasoline prices can change rapidly for reasons unrelated to the tax suspension. Investigators must determine whether stations properly accounted for the tax break rather than simply comparing prices before and after it took effect.

Green said gasoline prices around the Cincinnati area initially fell after the suspension began, but the decrease did not last.

“In the greater Cincinnati area, it’s pretty hit or miss. It was hitting right about $3.99 a gallon right when the gas tax holiday hit. And it dropped down to about $3.29 for a couple of days, and then now, almost everywhere around town, it’s either between $3.79 and $3.99 again,” Green told WTVG.

The initial drop followed by a rebound has contributed to questions about whether motorists are receiving the intended savings. However, rising pump prices alone do not establish that a station improperly collected the suspended tax or engaged in price gouging.

According to WTVG, the state database shows that some complaints have already been closed, while unresolved complaints remain subject to review. The purpose is to determine whether retailers complied with the tax suspension and passed along the required savings.

Ohio motorists who believe a gas station violated the rules can submit a complaint through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office website.

The review comes as the state’s temporary tax relief faces scrutiny from consumers who expected an immediate reduction at the pump. The outcome of the complaints could help clarify whether any stations failed to comply with the suspension or whether changing wholesale and retail fuel prices account for some of the smaller-than-expected savings.