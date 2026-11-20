DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — DeKalb County commissioners have approved an ordinance establishing rules for potential future data centers, aiming to put limits in place before a company seeks to build in the county.

The commissioners held a special meeting to approve the ordinance following a roughly six-month moratorium that allowed officials time to develop guidelines for the facilities, WANE 15 reports.

Commissioner Kellen Dooley said officials wanted to be proactive as data centers become a growing issue across Indiana and the country, setting limits on what the county would allow.

The ordinance addresses concerns including the size of facilities, water and power use, noise, air emissions and zoning.

One of the major limits involves the size of potential developments. Dooley said the county is limiting data center sites to 645 acres, with commissioners hoping to steer smaller facilities toward industrial areas rather than allowing hyperscale developments.

Commissioners also focused on water usage, noise and air quality. Dooley said facilities using municipal water sources would be subject to public information requirements, while the ordinance establishes noise standards and requirements for diesel and natural gas generators.

The special meeting included roughly two hours of questions from members of the public. Garrett resident Matt Malott said he had concerns about zoning, taxpayer costs and what would happen if a data center failed and needed to be dismantled.

Malott said he felt more comfortable following the meeting, adding that having regulations in place provides boundaries for potential developers.

Dooley said the county has not been approached by any data center companies interested in building there. Commissioners say they want to establish expectations ahead of any proposals while protecting the county and remaining open to business.