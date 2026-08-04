SBA Reminds Indiana Businesses of Upcoming Deadline for Drought Disaster Loans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding eligible Indiana businesses and nonprofit organizations that a deadline is approaching to apply for federal disaster assistance following drought conditions reported in 2025.

The deadline to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans is Aug. 31 for businesses and private nonprofit organizations affected by drought conditions that began Sept. 30, 2025.

The low-interest loans are designed to provide working capital assistance for operational expenses tied to the disaster.

Eligible applicants include small businesses, private nonprofit and faith-based organizations, small agricultural cooperatives, nurseries and small aquaculture businesses.

In Indiana, eligible counties include Adams, Allen, Blackford, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, DeKalb, Delaware, Fulton, Grant, Hamilton, Henry, Howard, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Madison, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, Randolph, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Wabash, Wayne and Wells.

Several counties in Ohio are also eligible, including Darke, Defiance, Mercer, Paulding and Van Wert.

The SBA says approved applicants may receive up to $2 million in loan assistance. Interest rates are as low as 4% for small businesses and 3.625% for private nonprofit organizations.

Loan terms may extend up to 30 years, depending on an applicant’s ability to repay. The SBA also said borrowers will not be required to make payments or pay interest during the first 12 months after funds are disbursed.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans are intended to help eligible organizations cover necessary expenses that could have been met if the drought had not occurred.

Applications can be submitted online through the SBA’s disaster assistance website. The deadline to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans is Aug. 31.