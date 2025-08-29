Ohio Human Trafficking Law Update

OHIO, (WOWO) — Ohio’s fight against human trafficking is picking up steam. House Bill 47 – the Human Trafficking Prevention Act – has already passed the House unanimously and is now headed to the Senate.

The bill boosts prison time for traffickers and those involved in abduction or forced servitude – raising some sentences from 10 to 25 years.

NBC-4 Columbus reports that it also lowers the legal standard for prosecution, targeting those who knowingly – or even should have known – they were facilitating trafficking.

Supporters say it’s a bold step to hold more offenders accountable.

If passed, the bill will go to Governor Mike DeWine for final approval.

Advocates say the bill could be a game changer in helping victims and cracking down on trafficking networks statewide.