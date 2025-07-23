Ohio Innovation Competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WOWO) — New ideas were front and center in Ohio recently as more than 200 young innovators from across the Buckeye State gathered in Columbus for the finals of the Ohio Invention Convention.

Approximately 65 schools were represented with students ranging in age from Kindergarten through 12th grade.

The students presented their inventions vying for scholarship money according to organizers who say that the highlight for the students was seeing their inventions come to life while sharing new ideas and learning new skills.