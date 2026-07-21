Ohio Property Tax Debate Raises Concerns Over Funding for First Responders and Local Roads

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO)— Township officials across Ohio are warning that eliminating property taxes could force deep cuts to police protection, fire and emergency medical services, road maintenance and other local programs, as efforts to abolish the tax continue to gain momentum.

Leaders from both large and small townships say property taxes are the primary source of funding for local governments that cannot levy their own income or sales taxes. They argue eliminating the tax without a replacement funding source would leave communities struggling to maintain essential public services.

The concerns come as organizers seeking to abolish Ohio’s property tax plan to continue collecting signatures after falling short of qualifying the issue for this fall’s ballot, according to reporting by The Ohio Newsroom and WOSU.

In Pike Township in southern Stark County, Trustee Doug Baum said property tax revenue supports nearly every major local service, including the township’s volunteer fire department, emergency medical services, road maintenance, cemeteries and preservation of historic landmarks.

The township of about 3,000 residents maintains 37 miles of roads, 11 cemeteries and the restored Melscheimer one-room schoolhouse, a community landmark dating to the late 1800s.

Baum said losing property tax revenue would immediately create difficult decisions.

“It’d be one thing if we have potholes. We don’t mow cemeteries. We let the grass grow along the road,” Baum said. “But the fire and EMS? And the question to the strongest supporters of abolishing [property tax] — who’s putting fuel in the fire truck next month?”

He said the township also receives grant funding and money from Ohio’s Local Government Fund, but those revenues would not come close to replacing property taxes.

“It would next to shut us down with employees, salt, road maintenance,” Baum said. “We would have some money, but we have a difficult time with the levies that we have.”

Plain Township Administrator Lisa Campbell said her Stark County township relies on property taxes for roughly 40% of its operating budget.

She said eliminating that funding would likely force cuts to law enforcement patrols, road maintenance and park operations.

“Eliminating property taxes would have severe consequences, not just for Plain Township, but for all townships, because it is the primary source of funding for our essential local services,” Campbell said.

Campbell noted property tax revenue also funds the township’s contract with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, providing deputies dedicated to patrolling the community.

“Without that, we wouldn’t have our own police force,” she said.

Both officials expressed concern that eliminating property taxes would also reduce local control because funding decisions would shift from voters to state lawmakers.

“It would be up to our legislators on how we would be funded,” Campbell said. “That’s a loss of local control. That’s the loss of our residents determining that at the ballot box.”

The Ohio Township Association has similarly warned that eliminating property taxes could lead to reduced funding for first responders, deteriorating roads and fewer resources for maintaining parks, cemeteries and other community assets.

Despite their concerns, Baum and Campbell said they understand why many Ohio homeowners are frustrated with rising property tax bills. They said they support discussions about reforming the tax system but believe eliminating it outright could have unintended consequences.

“I get the frustration, but I really don’t think our residents want to lose that local control to determine the level of services that they’re receiving,” Campbell said.

Baum said Pike Township voters have repeatedly approved property tax levies to support roads and emergency services.

“To take that away, that they’ve already passed, it kind of hurts you a little bit to see more of a sledgehammer than a discussion,” Baum said. “It seems like we have a perfect little family here. Very few complaints. We quietly do the job of a small government, and we’re very proud of it.”

Longtime Canton Township resident Fred Diss, who visits his wife’s grave at Melscheimer Cemetery nearly every day, said he appreciates the township’s personal approach to serving residents.

“This place is wonderful. They take good care of it, they mow it, they treat you good,” Diss said.

He recalled Baum personally calling to let him know snow removal near the cemetery would be delayed.

“That’s what small-town neighborhoods do,” Diss said. “They take care of the people in the area.”

Baum said he worries that level of community service may not be sustainable if townships lose their largest source of revenue.

“I honestly don’t know what we’ll do. To be honest with you, I don’t know what the next day would bring,” Baum said. “We’ll be here. We’ll be trying.”

Although the campaign to eliminate Ohio’s property tax will not appear on this year’s ballot, supporters have indicated they intend to continue organizing in hopes of placing the proposal before voters in a future election.