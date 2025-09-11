Ohio Sees Program

OHIO, (WOWO) — Ohio is tackling childhood vision care with a new $10 million program called OhioSEE, targeting 15 high-need counties.

According to NBC4 Columbus – OhioSEE will send mobile vision vans and set up temporary clinics right in schools.

Kids in kindergarten through third grade who fail vision screenings will get follow-up exams and glasses if needed.

Experts say many children miss out on care due to lack of access or insurance, but this program aims to fix that.

OhioSEE will launch in early 2026 and hopes to help 14,000 kids each year.