September 11, 2025
Kissing Bug Diseases Increasing

by David Scheie0
NATIONAL, (WOWO) — Health officials are warning about a rise in Chagas disease cases in the U.S., linked to the bite of the triatomine insect – better known as the “kissing bug.”

The parasite-carrying bug bites near the face and can transmit a potentially deadly illness.

The CDC says locally acquired cases have been reported in eight states, including Texas, Arizona, and California.

Early symptoms range from fever and fatigue to swollen eyelids.

Without treatment, the disease can lead to heart failure and severe digestive issues.

