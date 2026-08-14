Ohio Farmers Face Crop and Equipment Losses After Severe Summer Storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio farmers are assessing crop, livestock, equipment and property losses following a series of severe summer storms, with agricultural producers warning that some damage could affect harvests and sales for months to come.

High winds, flooding and intense storms damaged farms across parts of Ohio, destroying or reducing crops, damaging barns and other structures, flooding fields and disrupting farm operations.

The damage comes at a critical point in the growing season, when farmers are preparing for late-summer and fall harvests and relying on crops that have already required months of work and investment.

NBC4 Columbus reports that some Ohio farmers are facing significant losses following Tuesday’s storms, with producers describing damaged buildings, flooded fields, destroyed products and losses involving hay and other agricultural supplies.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that about 85% of crop losses are attributable to extreme weather, according to the report. While crop insurance can help farmers recover some losses, the USDA notes that producers frequently do not recover the full value of what they lose.

For farmers, the damage can extend well beyond a single crop.

Flooding can destroy plants that were nearing harvest, while high winds and hail can damage fruit, vegetables and other produce. Farm buildings, fencing, equipment and stored products can also be damaged or destroyed, creating additional expenses at a time when many agricultural operations are already committed to seasonal costs.

Some farmers are finding ways to salvage what they can.

Produce that would normally be sold at full price may instead be marketed as damaged or “second quality” products, allowing farmers to recover at least some of their investment while giving consumers an opportunity to purchase food that might otherwise be discarded.

Other producers may see reduced yields later this year.

Pumpkins and other fall crops can be particularly vulnerable to flooding and storm damage. A substantial reduction in yields can mean fewer products available for consumers during the fall season while also reducing revenue for farms that depend heavily on seasonal sales.

The effects can also reach livestock operations.

Storms can damage barns, fencing and other structures while creating hazardous conditions for animals. Flooded fields can also destroy hay and other feed supplies that farmers depend on later in the year.

The financial consequences are significant because agriculture is a major part of Ohio’s economy.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture identifies food and farming as the state’s largest industry, generating approximately $124 billion in economic activity annually. About one in eight Ohioans works in an agriculture-related field.

That means severe weather losses do not affect only individual farm families. Crop and equipment damage can ripple through farm suppliers, food processors, markets, restaurants and other businesses connected to Ohio’s agricultural economy.

Farmers are now working through cleanup while trying to determine what can still be harvested and what has been lost.

Some operations may be able to recover portions of damaged crops, while others could face reduced production for the remainder of the season. The extent of the losses will depend on the type of crop, the amount of flooding and wind damage, and how quickly fields and farms can recover.

Farmers are also dealing with the practical challenges of restoring damaged property. Downed trees, power lines, damaged barns, flooded fields, destroyed fencing and equipment problems can all slow the return to normal operations.

For consumers, agricultural groups and farmers say one of the most direct ways to help is to continue buying from local producers as they recover.

With the majority of Ohio farms family-owned, continued consumer support can provide an important source of revenue for operations dealing with unexpected storm-related expenses.

The storms also serve as another reminder of the financial risks farmers face from extreme weather. Even when a growing season has been progressing well, a single severe storm can erase months of work and significantly alter a farm’s expected income.

As cleanup continues, Ohio farmers are working to salvage remaining crops, repair damaged property and determine the full economic impact of the storms — while preparing for the remainder of the growing season.