Ohio State Highway Patrol Reports 12 Fatalities in 12 Labor Day Weekend Crashes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Twelve people were killed in 12 fatal crashes across Ohio during the four-day Labor Day weekend reporting period, according to preliminary statistics from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The reporting period began at midnight Friday, Sept. 4, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.

At least one of the 12 fatal crashes was related to operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers made 426 arrests for impaired driving during the holiday reporting period as part of an effort to prevent additional crashes and fatalities.

Troopers also made 70 arrests involving drug-related charges.

Safety belt use was another focus for the Patrol.

In the fatal crashes where a safety belt was available, one person killed was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers issued 2,136 safety belt citations during the four-day enforcement period.

Ohio’s safety belt law remains a secondary violation, but the State Patrol said troopers maintain zero tolerance during holiday enforcement efforts when a driver is stopped for another violation and is found not to be wearing a safety belt.

Beyond the fatal crashes, troopers responded to 502 crashes throughout the state during the holiday period.

They also issued 1,525 citations for distracted driving and assisted 1,563 motorists.

The State Patrol is encouraging Ohio drivers to take an active role in keeping roadways safe, particularly by reporting suspected impaired or dangerous driving.

Motorists can call #677 to report suspected drug activity or dangerous and impaired drivers on Ohio roads.

The State Patrol says reporting potentially impaired or dangerous motorists can help troopers intervene before a crash occurs.

The Labor Day weekend enforcement effort is part of the Patrol’s broader effort to reduce traffic deaths by targeting impaired driving, distracted driving and other dangerous behavior on Ohio roadways.