Bluffton deputy chief retires after 27 years, successor appointed

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO)— Bluffton Police Department Deputy Chief Andy Ellis is retiring after 27 years with the City of Bluffton, and Jason Baker has been appointed to succeed him.

Ellis’ retirement was announced Wednesday by the city. During his career, he served in leadership and daily operations for the Police Department and was recognized by the city for his professionalism and commitment to public safety.

Mayor Scott Mentzer thanked Ellis for his service, saying his experience and leadership made a lasting impact on the department and the community.

Baker brings 24 years of law enforcement experience with the City of Bluffton to the deputy chief position.

He began his career in the city’s 911 Dispatch Center, where he worked for three years before joining the Police Department. Baker then spent 15 years as a patrol officer before becoming a sergeant.

He has served as a shift sergeant for the past nine years, including several years on the midnight shift.

Baker has also served with the Wells County Domestic Violence Task Force and the Bluffton Police Department’s Bike Patrol Unit. He currently works as a Field Training Officer and is the department’s only drone pilot.

As a shift sergeant, Baker has managed personnel, maintained around-the-clock police coverage and overseen officer training and continuing education.

Mentzer said Baker’s experience across several areas of public safety gives him a strong understanding of the department and the community.

Baker was also recommended for the position by Ellis.

The city thanked Ellis for his 27 years of service and said it looks forward to Baker continuing his leadership with the Bluffton Police Department.