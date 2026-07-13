Ohio State Research Finds Rising Verbal Aggression Against School Leaders

The Lead Off

A new study finds school administrators experience parent threats and verbal aggression at higher rates than teachers or school mental health professionals.

Researchers say the problem continued during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, with many incidents going unreported.

The study recommends stronger support systems and communication between schools, families and communities.

Administrators report highest rates of parent aggression

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WOWO) A new study from researchers at The Ohio State University finds school administrators are more likely than teachers to experience verbal threats and other forms of aggression from parents.

The research, published this week in Psychology of Violence, surveyed K-12 school personnel before the COVID-19 pandemic, during pandemic restrictions and after most restrictions were lifted.

Researchers found that after restrictions ended, 77% of administrators reported experiencing verbal or threatening aggression from parents. That rate was nearly three-and-a-half times higher than the rate reported by teachers.

The study was led by Eric Anderman, a professor of educational psychology and vice provost for regional campuses at Ohio State.

Study examined threats and harassment

Researchers focused on verbal aggression and threats rather than physical assaults, citing previous research that found those incidents are more common in schools.

The study examined several types of aggressive behavior, including:

Obscene remarks or gestures

Intimidation

Identity-based slurs

Verbal threats

Bullying

Public humiliation

Cyberbullying

Sexual harassment

After pandemic restrictions were lifted, more than one in four teachers reported that a parent had publicly humiliated them. More than one in four teachers also reported being cyberbullied.

Among administrators, more than four in 10 said they had experienced verbal threats, while about one in five reported public humiliation or cyberbullying.

Pandemic did not eliminate aggression

Researchers found parent aggression toward school personnel continued throughout the pandemic.

During periods when many schools moved to remote learning, 42% of administrators still reported experiencing verbal or threatening aggression from parents.

Those rates increased after schools returned to more traditional operations.

Anderman said researchers did not expect administrators to experience the highest levels of aggression.

“We didn’t fully expect such a pattern to emerge,” Anderman said. “A lot of us went in with an assumption, including me, that it would be mostly the teachers — they’re the ones who have the most direct contact with students every day.”

Many incidents remain unreported

Researchers say the full scope of the problem is difficult to measure because there is no national system tracking aggression against school personnel.

Anderman described the issue as a “silent epidemic,” saying many educators do not report incidents because they worry it could make them appear unable to manage their jobs.

Previous research from the American Psychological Association Task Force on Violence Against Teachers and School Personnel found that 49% of teachers nationwide had considered leaving or transferring jobs because of violence or threats.

The task force also collected about 3,000 anonymous written accounts from teachers describing their most serious experiences with aggression.

“The stuff they told us — you can’t make this stuff up,” Anderman said.

He said some educators told researchers they appreciated having an opportunity to share experiences that had not previously been acknowledged.

Researchers recommend stronger support systems

The study found positive relationships between parents and school personnel, along with strong administrative support and effective disciplinary policies, were linked to lower levels of aggression.

Researchers also found community support, including perceptions that school districts were investing in education, could help reduce incidents.

The researchers recommend schools establish support systems that include:

Training for classroom staff, administrators and communities

Proactive communication between schools and families

Policies designed to support educators facing threats or harassment

Anderman said positive communication between schools and parents can have an impact. He recalled a ninth-grade teacher who contacted his mother to share positive news about his performance.

“It made my day,” Anderman said. “But it’s the only time I ever remember it happening.”

Research background and funding

The study was conducted by researchers from Ohio State University, DePaul University, the University of California Berkeley, Rutgers University, Hunter College, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of California Los Angeles.

The research was supported by the American Psychological Association.

What happens next

Researchers say additional efforts are needed to improve reporting systems and provide support for school personnel facing threats or harassment. They recommend schools and communities continue developing programs aimed at improving communication and reducing aggression.

The Takeaway