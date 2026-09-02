Ohio Voters to Decide Whether Voter ID Requirement Should Be Added to State Constitution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio voters will decide in November whether the state’s voter identification requirements should become part of the Ohio Constitution.

Issue 3 is expected to appear on the November 3, 2026, General Election ballot. The proposed constitutional amendment would establish a voter identification requirement in the state constitution according to WTOL.

Ohio already has a voter ID law requiring voters to present a valid, unexpired photo identification document that includes the voter’s name and photograph when casting a ballot.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State, acceptable identification can include an Ohio driver’s license, an Ohio-issued state identification card, a U.S. passport or a military identification card.

The proposed amendment was approved by Ohio lawmakers, sending the question to voters for a final decision.

A yes vote on Issue 3 would approve the constitutional amendment and make a voter identification requirement part of the Ohio Constitution.

A no vote would reject the proposed amendment. Under that outcome, Ohio’s existing voter identification requirements would remain established under state law unless lawmakers later change them.

The distinction is important because Issue 3 concerns the constitutional status of voter identification requirements, rather than creating a voter ID system that does not currently exist.

Ohio’s existing law already requires photo identification for voters.

If voters approve Issue 3, the requirement would receive constitutional protection, meaning any future changes would have to be considered within the framework of the state constitution.

If voters reject the measure, the current statutory requirements would remain in effect unless the Ohio Legislature takes additional action.

The issue is scheduled for consideration by voters statewide during the November 3 general election.

Ohio election officials continue to advise voters to review the identification requirements before heading to the polls and make sure any identification they plan to use meets the state’s requirements.