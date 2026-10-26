Early voting expands to satellite locations across Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County voters now have more options to cast their ballots ahead of the November 3 general election as early voting expands to several satellite locations across the county.

According to 21Alive, early voting began in Indiana on October 6, with Allen County residents initially able to vote at the Rousseau Centre in downtown Fort Wayne.

Beginning Monday, October 26, voters can cast their ballots at seven locations throughout the county, including Christ’s Community Church, Firehouse Reception Hall, Grace Point Church, Ivy Tech’s Coliseum Campus, the Public Safety Academy, Resurrection Lutheran Church, and the Rousseau Centre.

The expanded early voting locations will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The final day of early voting is Monday, November 2, when the Rousseau Centre will be open from 8 a.m. until noon.

This year’s general election includes races for all nine of Indiana’s congressional seats and all 100 seats in the Indiana House of Representatives, along with several local offices.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, with polls across Indiana open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters can check their registration status, view a sample ballot, and find their polling location through the state’s official voter information website at IndianaVoters.in.gov.