Residents gather to raise concerns about Google data center in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Dozens of Fort Wayne residents gathered Sunday afternoon to discuss concerns surrounding Google’s data center on the city’s southeast side.

According to 21Alive, approximately 50 people attended a community meeting organized by Protect Allen County at a home near the data center on Adams Road.

Organizers said the gathering was intended to bring together residents concerned about the potential effects of data center development, including air quality, rising energy costs, and increased traffic in surrounding neighborhoods.

The group also discussed ways residents can communicate their concerns to local elected officials and advocate for greater oversight of data center development.

Barry Dibble, who hosted the gathering at his home, said traffic has increased significantly near his property since development began. He encouraged residents to contact their elected representatives and make their concerns known.

The meeting comes as Fort Wayne continues to see growing interest in data center development, prompting discussions among residents and city officials about infrastructure demands and the effects on nearby communities.

Protect Allen County organizers say they hope to build a larger coalition of concerned residents and plan to hold additional community meetings in the future.

No dates for future gatherings have been announced.