Disney on Ice Coming to Fort Wayne in February 2027

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Disney characters will take to the ice at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum next February.

Disney on Ice presents “Magic of Family” February 26-28, 2027, with performances scheduled throughout the weekend in the morning, afternoon and evening.

According to WANE-15, the show will feature characters from “Frozen,” including Anna, Elsa and Olaf, as well as the Madrigal family from “Encanto.” Mickey and Minnie Mouse will also appear.

Advance tickets are currently available for fans who sign up through Disney on Ice. General ticket sales begin August 18.

Tickets are required for everyone age 2 and older and will be available through Ticketmaster or the Coliseum’s MidWest America Ticket Office.

Fans can also purchase a Magical Pass, which includes premium seating and a character meet-and-greet one hour before the show. Both adults and children attending the meet-and-greet need their own pass.

Disney on Ice “Magic of Family” information and tickets