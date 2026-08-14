Car Crashes Into Viaduct on Lindenwood Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A car crashed into the viaduct over Lindenwood Avenue Thursday morning, bringing emergency crews to the area near Illinois Road.

According to WANE-15, the crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. No other vehicles were involved.

A WANE-15 crew at the scene reported seeing one person placed into an ambulance. The extent of that person’s injuries has not been confirmed.

Fire trucks and an ambulance temporarily blocked the area near the overpass, though traffic was not severely congested.

The cause of the crash has not been released.