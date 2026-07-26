July 26, 2026
Local News

Pack 2 School Event In Need Of Volunteers

by Alyssa Foster0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne families are encouraged to register now for the Pack 2 School event on August 1.

The free back-to-school event offers sports physicals, required immunizations, haircuts, braiding services, food, games, live music, and community resources to help students prepare for the new school year.

Organizers say volunteers are also needed to make the event a success.

Pack 2 School runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 918 East Pontiac Street.

Registration closes July 30, but spots are filling quickly.

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