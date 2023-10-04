Police Arrest Two In Connection To Body Pulled From Maumee River

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – Police in Fort Wayne say that two people have been arrested in connection to the body that was pulled from the Maumee River last week.

According to officers, a man was kayaking in the river when he came across the body of 19-year-old Austin Seiman. Officials discovered multiple gunshot wounds on his body and ruled his death a homicide.

On Wedneday the Fort Wayne Police Department charged 18-year-old Nasir Owens and 20-year-old Dimitrius Walker in connection to the case.

They are both being charged with murder and arson.

The case in still active and ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the FWPD Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201 or the Crime Stoppers app.