February 18, 2025
Indiana News

Ports Of Indiana Ships Their Second-Highest Annual Total In 2024

by David Scheie0
NORTHWEST INDIANA, (WOWO) — The ports shipped 13 million tons last year, placing 2024 in the #2 spot in their 60-year history.

It’s the fourth consecutive year with an increase for the statewide port authority, and a 3 percent rise over last year.

The record was set in 2018, with 14 point 8 million tons.

Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock says the three ports are operating with world-class companies and they’ve increased the use of barge, ship and rail services while increasing shipments by 50 percent since 2020.

Public and private investments in the ports last year totaled more than 200 million dollars.

