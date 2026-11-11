Preparation work begins for Fort Wayne’s Oxford Streetscape project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Preparatory work is beginning this week for a $3.46 million streetscape project along Oxford Street in southeast Fort Wayne.

The initial work will continue over the next two weeks and include removing several trees and shrubs, along with utility preparation. Drivers may encounter occasional lane restrictions along Oxford Street between Lafayette and Oliver streets.

Full construction is expected to begin in the spring.

The project, led by the city’s Community Development Division, will redesign a nine-block stretch of Oxford Street between Lafayette and Oliver streets. Construction will take place in two phases.

Plans include widened sidewalks, curb extensions and park strips intended to help slow traffic. The project also calls for new pedestrian signals, intersection improvements and reconstruction of curbs and sidewalks to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Other improvements include replacing deteriorated driveway approaches, adding stormwater features such as bioswales with native plants, installing 56 ornamental streetlights and reconstructing the roadway with new asphalt.

The city says more than 300 surveys from residents who regularly travel Oxford Street, along with several public open houses, helped shape the project plans.

The work is part of the Southeast Strategy Update, a 10-year plan adopted in 2021 to guide growth and investment in the city’s southeast quadrant. According to the city, the strategy has helped guide more than $150 million in public and private investment since 2020.

Additional information and project renderings are available through the city’s Oxford Streetscape project website.