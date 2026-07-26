July 26, 2026
Local News

Promenade Park Duck Race

by Alyssa Foster0
Freeimages.com/Chris van der Berg License: http://bit.ly/1UQGeD0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Thousands of rubber ducks filled the St. Marys River in downtown Fort Wayne Saturday for the 38th annual Weigand Construction Duck Race at Promenade Park.

The fundraiser benefited the Iris Family Support Center, which works to prevent child abuse and neglect through education, counseling and family services.

The event also featured live music, food trucks and children’s activities.

Race winners competed for cash prizes, including a $5,000 grand prize for the first duck across the finish line.

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