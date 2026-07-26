Promenade Park Duck Race

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Thousands of rubber ducks filled the St. Marys River in downtown Fort Wayne Saturday for the 38th annual Weigand Construction Duck Race at Promenade Park.

The fundraiser benefited the Iris Family Support Center, which works to prevent child abuse and neglect through education, counseling and family services.

The event also featured live music, food trucks and children’s activities.

Race winners competed for cash prizes, including a $5,000 grand prize for the first duck across the finish line.