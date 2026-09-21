Recent Indiana storms highlight importance of emergency preparedness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — September is National Preparedness Month, and Indiana officials are encouraging Hoosiers to review their emergency plans following a summer of severe weather.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says the Aug. 11 severe weather event brought extreme winds, tornadoes, large hail and flooding to parts of the state.

More than 300,000 power outages were reported at the height of the storm, while some areas received 6 to 9 inches of rain.

IDHS encourages residents to take several steps to prepare for severe weather and other emergencies, including making a household emergency plan, staying informed, building a disaster kit and learning basic emergency skills.

Families should discuss how they will communicate during an emergency, where they would go if they need to evacuate and how they will receive emergency alerts.

IDHS recommends keeping enough basic supplies on hand to be self-sufficient for at least three days. Suggested items include water, nonperishable food, a first-aid kit, flashlight, batteries and a battery-powered or hand-crank radio.

Residents are also encouraged to sign up for local emergency alerts, monitor weather conditions and review their insurance policies before an emergency occurs.

For people still recovering from the August storms and flooding, Indiana has established an online disaster information hub with information about FEMA assistance, the State Disaster Relief Fund, temporary housing and other resources.

Indiana 211 is also available to connect residents with local resources, including food, clothing, shelter, cleaning supplies, debris removal and other services. Residents can call 211 or 866-211-9966.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says the goal of National Preparedness Month is to encourage residents to prepare before an emergency happens.

More preparedness information is available through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.