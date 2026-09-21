Indiana marks 15th Rail Safety Week with expanded education and enforcement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana is marking its 15th Rail Safety Week with expanded education and enforcement efforts focused on preventing crashes and injuries around railroad tracks.

Indiana Rail Safety Week runs Sept. 21-27. Governor Mike Braun has proclaimed the week statewide.

Indiana Operation Lifesaver, Indiana State Police, local law enforcement, railroads and other safety partners will hold educational and outreach events throughout the week.

The effort will focus on railroad crossing safety, preventing trespassing on railroad property, professional driver education and safe behavior around trains and tracks.

Operation Clear Track will take place Tuesday, Sept. 22, bringing additional law enforcement attention to railroad crossing safety and trespassing laws.

According to Operation Lifesaver, someone or a vehicle is hit by a train about every 3 hours in the United States. The organization also says more than 60% of vehicle-train crashes occur at crossings equipped with active warning devices, such as lights or gates.

Officials are reminding drivers and pedestrians to remain alert around railroad crossings and follow warning signals.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of Operation Lifesaver’s national See Tracks? Think Train! Week.

Indiana Operation Lifesaver is a nonprofit organization that provides rail safety education and outreach. The organization says trained volunteers provide free rail safety presentations across the state.