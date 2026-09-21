Allen County appoints Chris Fleischer as emergency management director

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Board of Commissioners has appointed Chris Fleischer as the county’s new director of emergency management.

Fleischer was appointed Sept. 15. He has worked as a planning coordinator with the Allen County Office of Emergency Management since 2019.

In that role, Fleischer has worked on the county’s Emergency Operations Plan, Hazard Mitigation Plan and continuity plans. He also helped update the county’s Emergency Operations Center and developed a GIS-based damage assessment system following the June 2022 derecho.

Fleischer has also administered state and federal preparedness grants and chairs the countywide Drone Working Group. He previously served as chair of the Allen County Local Emergency Planning Committee and holds a Professional Emergency Manager Certificate from the state of Indiana.

Before joining Emergency Management, Fleischer spent more than 20 years in the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, where he worked on case management systems and criminal justice technology and coordinated with local courts and state legislative initiatives.

He holds a master’s degree in public management and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and political science.

In a statement, the county commissioners said Fleischer’s experience within the department and relationships with public safety agencies will help him transition into the director’s position.

Fleischer said he is honored by the appointment and looks forward to working with public safety partners across Allen County on preparedness, coordination and response.

As director, Fleischer will oversee the county’s emergency management operations and work with local governments, law enforcement, fire and EMS agencies, health care providers and other organizations on emergency preparedness and response.