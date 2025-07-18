Reintroduction Of Bill To Crack Down On Illegal Drug Activity On Social Media

WASHINGTON, (WOWO) — U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) joined Senate colleagues in reintroducing the Cooper Davis and Devin Norring Act, which would require social media companies and other communication service providers to take on a more active role in working with federal agencies to combat the illegal sale and distribution of drugs on their platforms. This critical data will also empower state and local law enforcement to combat fake fentanyl-laced pills and prosecute those who prey on America’s youth.

“While fentanyl overdose deaths are beginning to drop in the U.S. for the first time in a decade, fentanyl still has a devastating impact communities in Indiana and across our nation. We need to do more to address the flow of these drugs that are poisoning young Americans, including distribution via social media,” said Senator Young. “The Cooper Davis and Devin Norring Act will give law enforcement officials more tools to combat the illegal sale and distribution of drugs.”

In addition to Senator Young, U.S. Senators Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) also co-sponsored the legislation.

The legislation is supported by the families of Cooper Davis and Devin Norring, as well as National HIDTA Directors Association, Snapchat, Partnership for Safe Medicine, the U.S. Deputy Sherriff’s Association, The Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies, Mothers Against Prescription Drug Abuse, the Community Anti-Drug Coalition Association, the Alexander Neville Foundation, and the National FOP.

Background:

In recent years, organized drug cartels have dominated fentanyl trafficking in the country, and they have set up large, sophisticated distribution networks online via social media.

In investigating fentanyl-related poisoning and deaths in teenagers and young adults, law enforcement agencies have found an alarming rate of these deadly pills acquired through platforms like TikTok and Snapchat. Unfortunately, federal agencies do not have the data to intervene and prevent these illegal activities.

Fentanyl remains the most dangerous drug threat facing Americans, and fatal poisonings are the fastest-growing among adolescents, teenagers, and young adults.

After a decrease of deaths involving opioids from an estimated 83,140 in 2023 to 54,743 in 2024, drug-related deaths are rising across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.