July 18, 2025
Indiana News

Kosciusko Sheriff, Prosecutor Team Up With Magical Meadows For Unique Fundraiser

by David Scheie0

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — On August 7th, noon to midnight, Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith, County Prosecutor Brad Voelz, and a crew of local first responders are going head-to-head with The Magical Meadows team in a unique fundraising showdown.

Each participant will rock in a chair at the Meadows for 12 hours straight-or until they individually raise $10,000 in support of their Growing with Heart Capital Campaign.

All funds raised will go toward building a dedicated riding arena for veterans and first responders-a space for healing, connection, and growth.

Their goal is to raise $100,000.

