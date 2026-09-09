More Than 1,500 Pounds of Pork Recalled Over Listeria Risk

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) — More than 1,500 pounds of imported pork products are being recalled after federal inspectors found Listeria monocytogenes in a product sample.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says Prime Line Distributors Incorporated and Ferrarini USA Incorporated are recalling a combined 1,513 pounds of ready-to-eat, dry-cured pork jowl, commonly known as guanciale.

The USDA has classified the recalls as Class One, its most serious category. That designation means there is a reasonable probability that eating the recalled products could cause serious health problems or death.

According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, the problem was discovered during routine import reinspection testing. A sample of the product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled pork was produced in Italy by Bome S-R-L, establishment number 1937-L, on May 21 and imported into the United States in July.

Consumers should check packages for several identifying details.

The products have a best-if-used-by date of May 16, 2027, and lot number 263311US. The Italian establishment number, IT 1937 L CE, is also printed either inside the Italian mark of inspection or on the case label.

Prime Line Distributors is recalling products labeled “Prime Line Distributors, Inc. Guanciale Pork Jowl Product of Italy,” along with packages labeled “Guanciale Pork Jowl Product of Italy.”

Ferrarini USA is recalling products labeled “Guanciale Pork Jowl Product of Italy” and “Ferrarini Guanciale Dry-Cured Pork Jowl.”

The distribution covers several states.

Prime Line products were shipped to retail and food-service businesses in Florida.

Ferrarini USA products were distributed to locations in California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Texas.

The USDA says some of the recalled products could still be in refrigerators or freezers at businesses or in other locations.

Consumers who have the recalled pork should not eat it. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that can become especially dangerous for older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborn babies.

Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Some people may first experience diarrhea or other gastrointestinal problems.

In serious cases, the infection can spread beyond the digestive system and become invasive.

Pregnant women are at particular risk because a Listeria infection can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or serious infection in a newborn.

The USDA says people in higher-risk groups who develop flu-like symptoms after eating a recalled product should contact a healthcare provider and mention the possible Listeria exposure.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness associated with these recalled products at the time of the USDA’s announcement.

The recall involves ready-to-eat pork, meaning consumers should not attempt to make the products safe by cooking or otherwise preparing them. Anyone with the affected products should discard them or return them.

The USDA is urging consumers and food-service operations to check their supplies for the recalled guanciale and to take immediate action if the identifying information matches the recall.